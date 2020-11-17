One hundred and ten new COVID-19 cases were detected between Monday and Tuesday. Another 161 patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 2,097.

The new cases were detected from 2,345 swab tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

Malta reported 103 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, when the death toll reached 101. So far, the country has reported 8,247 virus cases.

Of those, 6,049 patients have recovered.

Monday’s cases are still being investigated.

Of the cases identified on Monday:

26 are family members of previously known cases; Nine are work colleagues of known cases; Four were in direct contact with known cases; and Two were from social gatherings. Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.

