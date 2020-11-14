Health authorities detected 121 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Saturday while 122 patients recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of active cases in the country marginally down to 2,120.

The new cases were detected from 2,955 swab tests carried out in the past 24 hours, meaning just over 4 per cent of tests administered were positive.

Malta reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Friday. So far, the country has reported 7,917 virus cases. Of those, 5,702 patients have recovered while 95 have died.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Friday that roughly 10 per cent of Malta's current coronavirus patients - 208 people - have been hospitalised. Of those, 13 are receiving intensive care and 10 are being treated in the infectious disease unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

New case details

Contact tracing teams had yet to identify the source of the 121 new cases announced on Saturday at the time of writing.

Of the 150 new cases identified the previous day:

25 are family members of previously known cases

Nine are work colleagues of known cases

Five were in direct contact with known cases

No information was provided about the remaining 111 cases confirmed on Friday.