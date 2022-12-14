A total of 120,000 flu and Omicron vaccine doses have been administered since the health authorities launched their vaccination drive in October.

The figure was provided by Health Minister Chris Fearne in parliament on Wednesday as he urged more people to take the jabs.

The free jabs are being given from all health centres and community clinics ahead of what is expected to be a severe influenza season.

“Influenza season has arrived, and now is the time for those who have yet to get the vaccine to do so, as it will protect them and also those around them,” the minister said.

Both vaccines can be taken at the same time, on different arms, but people can also opt to take just one.

The minister was replying to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Davina Sammut Hili.