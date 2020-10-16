Malta registered another record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, after 122 people tested positive for the virus.

This has brought up the total number of active cases to 1,095.

The number of active cases also surpassed 1,000 for the first time on Thursday, when 112 new cases were registered.

According to the public health authorities, a total of 2,882 tests were carried out between Thursday and Friday.

Details about this week's cases are being given by Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci.

Earlier on Friday, the Health Commissioner called out the authorities over "lax" enforcement of COVID-19 measures, urging for mandatory wearing of masks everywhere except at home.

The Malta Chamber of Commerce and the Malta Union of Bank Employees are also calling for strict measures, including the wearing of masks.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has meanwhile said that more police officers will be deployed on the streets to enforce COVID-19 prevention measures.