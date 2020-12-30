A total of 124 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight and one person died, according to data published on Wednesday.

With 138 recoveries, Malta's active cases of coronavirus is now 1,392. There have been 12,665 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. A total 11,057 have recovered and 216 people have died.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci is giving information about the new cases and death at her weekly press conference.