There were another 126 new COVID-19 cases registered by health authorities between Tuesday and Wednesday as 139 patients recovered.

The new cases were detected following 2,686 swabs.

Malta has identified 10,101 COVID-19 cases since the virus was first detected in March. 146 patients have died while infected with the virus while 7,887 have recovered.

As a result, the number of active cases in the country stood at 2,068 as of 12.30pm on Wednesday.

No information has yet been given about the cases identified on Wednesday.

Of Tuesday’s cases:

• 20 were family members of previously known cases;

• Six were from direct contact with previously known cases;

• 11 were work colleagues of previously known cases;

• Seven were from social gatherings; and

• One was imported.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.