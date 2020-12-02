Five elderly COVID-19 patients died at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll in Malta to 146.

The five victims are:

• A 77-year-old man who tested positive on November 10;

• A 74-year-old man who tested positive on November 22;

• An 80-year-old man who tested positive on November 22;

• An 80-year-old woman who tested positive on November 17; and

• A 91-year-old woman who tested positive on November 26.

Another four deaths from the virus were reported on Tuesday.

The health ministry extended its condolences and appealed to all to follow preventive measures.

A total of 102 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Monday.

Figures compiled by Mater Dei Hospital’s Intensive Treatment Unit doctors show that COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care have a 60% death rate, despite receiving support from a ventilator. That mortality rate rises to 70% if a patient also develops kidney failure, according to the first comprehensive data on critical care since the start of the pandemic.

