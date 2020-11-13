A total of 150 people tested positive for the virus overnight, while another 101 recovered.

This brings up Malta's total number of active cases to 2,124. So far, the pandemic has killed 92 people.

The new cases were detected from 3,035 swabs, which were tested between Thursday and Friday. The Health Department has not ruled out the possibility of nationwide COVID-19 rapid testing and is studying the results of mass population screening elsewhere before making a decision.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will provide details about this week's new cases in her weekly briefing here.

On Thursday, Gauci told Times of Malta that a number of former coronavirus patients have become so-called COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’ and are still suffering from symptoms despite recovering months ago.

The most common symptoms are a lingering cough, shortness of breath and fatigue.