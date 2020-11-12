Two people died from COVID-19, bringing Malta's death tally up to 90.

Both tested positive for the virus after their death.

The first, an 82-year-old man, died at his home on Sunday, the second case, a 78-year-old man died at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday.

Another three deaths were recorded on Wednesday, four on Tuesday.

There are currently 2,079 active cases in Malta with 109 being recorded on Thursday.



The Health Ministry expressed its condolences with their families and appealed to everyone to follow prevention measures, including wearing a mask, keeping social distance, and hand washing.







Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.