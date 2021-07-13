Another 154 new COVID-19 cases were registered overnight, continuing the spike registered in the past days.

With six recoveries, Malta now has 782 active cases, the highest number since March 31.

The new cases were found from 3,353 swab tests.

Data provided by health authorities does not include the number of patients receiving treatment for the virus in hospitals. As of Monday, eight COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, including one in Mater Dei's intensive treatment unit. That is an increase from three hospital cases last week.

No deaths linked to the virus have been registered since June 17.

Health Minister Chris Fearne is in self-isolation after coming into contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

According to new regulations announced on Friday, travellers will, from Wednesday, not be allowed into Malta unless they are fully vaccinated. The European Union has raised concerns about the ban, saying it may be discriminatory.

Language schools have also been closed as part of the new measures. Schools say they are set to lose €40 million and 2,000 jobs are in danger.

Vaccination rollout

A total of 2,274 vaccine doses were administered over the previous 24 hours.

The health authorities said that 351,395 residents are now fully vaccinated against the virus, with the total number of jabs administered over the past months reaching 709,131.

So far, two-thirds of children aged 12 to 15 have been administered a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since invitations were sent out at the end of June.