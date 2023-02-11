From a father competing against his daughter to a singer performing on a bike, Giulia Magri is your guide to tonight’s finalists.

The contest to select the artist that will represent Malta at this year’s Eurovision will crown its winner on Saturday night – from a shortlist of 16 competitors.

It’s been quite a journey, with 40 initial participants, four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and one major controversy.

Fan favourite Aidan Cassar, who was disqualified after the organisers said he broke the Malta Eurovision Song Contest rules, is expected to make a cameo appearance tonight.

Sources say he will be on stage for around five minutes to thank his supporters and perform – although it is understood he has been told not to sing his one-time entry, Reġina.

The winner, selected by a jury and the public through televoting, will represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May.

Ahead of the 9pm final, which will be broadcast live on TVM from the MFCC, at Ta’ Qali, here’s a guide to the 16 finalists.

Could one of these finally bring Eurovision glory to Malta, one of the few countries never to have won the contest?

Ryan Hili

Last year, Ryan Hili, a secondary school teacher from Żurrieq won the third edition of X-Factor Malta.

Born without a left hand, Hili struggled to master basic tasks, however, after receiving a bionic arm in 2015, Hili found that it opened him up to new opportunities.

Competing in the competition for the first time, Hili will be performing In the Silence: a ballad about never giving up.

Matt BLXCK

The rapper has been here before, but perhaps the third time will be the charm. Matt BLXCK first performed in the contest in 2018 and was one of last year’s finalists. His song Up has been described as an upbeat party anthem.

Brooke Borg

Singer Brooke Borg is not a new face to the Malta Eurovision Song Contest either.

She first participated in the Malta Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 and tried to represent as an adult between 2016 and 2018.

She finished in second, third, and fourth place, so will this year be Borg's lucky year with her song Checkmate?

Cheryl Balzan

With her song La La Land, Cheryl Balzan has thrown her hat in the ring for the first time.

She was one of the four finalists in Malta’s X-Factor and is growing to become a familiar face in the music industry.

Christian Arding

Arding's song Eku Ċar (Clear Echo) is the only Maltese song that made it through to the contest’s final.

The last time a local representative performed a song in Maltese in the Eurovision Song Contest was in 1972.

In 2021, Arding came second in the local competition Mużika Mużika, where he also won best interpretation with his song Għajejt Inħobb.

The Busker

The Maltese band has made a name for itself with its fun pop-rock style and is the only group in the final with Dance (Our Own Party).

The local band made a comeback in 2021 and welcomed their new frontman, Dav Jr.

Ian

A recognizable face, Ian is a singer, dancer, and performer, who has been on the stage since the age of 11.

He also performed in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest back in 2005 with his song You. This year he’s competing with On My Own, a song about overcoming life’s obstacles.

Giada

Giada was also a finalist in last year’s Malta Eurovision Song Contest and is now trying her luck again with I depend on you.

Her entry means there is some unusual drama as she is competing against her father, Ian.

The father and daughter duo once performed together in the competition Mużika Mużika in 2021. But tonight, they’ll be rivals.

Stefan

Another newcomer to the contest, Stefan brings glam and pop to the stage with his song Heartbreaker, a song he co-wrote while trying to save a relationship.

He has described it as therapy that helped him find closure. But will it help him find his way to Liverpool in May?

Nathan

Another new face to the competition, Nathan Pisani is the youngest singer in this year’s competition with his song Creeping Walls.

The 17-year-old finalist also performed in the X-Factor last year.

Maxine Pace

The 24-year-old has participated in various competitions and festivals in Malta and this is the third time she will take part in the Malta Eurovision.

A familiar face in the industry, Maxine has a number of hit singles and just last year was one of the local artists who performed at the Isle of MTV concert.

Maxine is performing her song Alone in tonight’s final.

Eliana Gomez Blanco

Four years after participating in the Malta Junior Eurovision Song Contest, Eliana is competing with her song Guess What this evening.

A jazzy cabaret song, the 18-year-old sings a groovy hit about her dreams of fame.

Geo Debono

A local pop/jazz singer and vocal coach from Żabbar, Geo Debono is performing his song The Mirror.

The 33-year-old singer has been performing from a young age and back in 2017 participated in the Turkish competition Shining star: International Festival for Youths and

Children, winning the section for singers aged between 21 and 28.

Chris Grech

After a nine-year absence from the competition, the 40-year-old singer returns with his song Indescribable.

This is the fourth time Chris is participating in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest, and back in 2013 he ranked fifth with the song Never Walk Away.

And he never has.

Fabrizio Faniello

One of Malta’s most popular artists, Fabrizio Faniello is no stranger to the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2001, Faniello finished in ninth place when he represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen, Denmark, with the classic, Another Summer Night.

Faniello went on to have a successful career in the music industry and even made a name for himself internationally.

He’s hoping to do it all again with his song Try to be Better.

Dan

Daniel Muscat, who goes by the stage name Dan, is a Balzan fan. He is both the president of the band club and part of the local council in his home town.

He has entered several competitions locally and abroad.

His performance involves him singing It’ll be ok whilst riding a stationary bicycle on stage.

And if you think that sounds bizarre, you have never watched Eurovision.