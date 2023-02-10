Singer Aidan Cassar will return to the final night of Eurovision on Saturday, for a 'surprise' performance as a guest singer.

Cassar, who was expelled from the contest last month, will still be unable to compete alongside the other singers and will likely not sing Reġina - the song he had submitted for this year's competition.

Sources told Times of Malta PBS asked him to perform on the final night on condition that he does not sing the song he was meant to compete with.

The performance will be around five minutes long and Cassar will take the stage after all the competing singers perform their songs.

Times of Malta tried contacting Cassar for comment.

Cassar was disqualified from the contest by organisers PBS, who said the singer had repeatedly ignored warnings about unauthorised social media posts.

He had entered this year's festival with his song Reġina, a song in Maltese, English and Spanish.

The entry was considered among the favourite songs to represent Malta at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Liverpool, UK.

Cassar insisted he had broken no rules and had initially indicated that he was willing to take the matter to court. He sent organisers a letter through his lawyers, saying he was being singled out for punishment and threatening to take further legal steps if the disqualification was not reversed.

Then two weeks ago, at the height of the controversy, he dropped the threat to take his battle to court.

Meanwhile, on his social media accounts, he announced he will release Reġina on Sunday, the day after Eurovision.

And on Friday he published a photo showing a designer outfit that he would have worn for his performance.