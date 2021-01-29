A total 185 new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Thursday and Friday, as another three virus patients died.

The three victims were an 85-year-old man who died at Mater Dei Hospital, an 88-year-old man who died at the Good Samaritan Long Term Facility, and a 97-year-old woman who died at St Vincent de Paul.

Their deaths bring the number of people who died while infected with COVID-19 to 264.

Statistics released by the health ministry also showed that 174 people recovered overnight, meaning there were 2,695 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta as of 12.30pm on Friday.

The 185 new cases were detected from 3,280 swab tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 5.6%.

So far, 24,680 vaccine doses have been administered, including 2,518 second doses.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci is giving details about the cases in the past days in her weekly update.

Elderly in care homes started being given their second dose of the jab on Friday.

New restrictions for February were introduced on Wednesday with Prime Minister Robert Abela saying restaurants must shut earlier, holiday rentals will be fined for overcrowding and people will be encouraged to stay in their cars on the Gozo ferry.

On Tuesday, he also said that bars will not reopen as planned on Monday.