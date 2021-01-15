A total of 193 new COVID-19 cases were detected between Thursday and Friday and one patient died, according to figures released by the health authorities.

The new cases were detected from 3,602 swab tests, meaning 5.46% of the people tested were positive.

With 143 recoveries registered overnight, there are currently 2,643 active cases in Malta

In all, 15,272 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March and 236 people have died.

Health Minister Chris Fearne on Thursday said that around 2.7% of the population has been vaccinated so far.

However, private homes for the elderly expressed concern about the speed of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout among their residents.

It was also announced that public health expert Kenneth Grech will be back with the COVID-19 response team once his work on the National Health Strategy is completed.

Grech, who had advised against schools reopening after record numbers of COVID-19 cases, was last weekend told his services were no longer needed and that he would be redeployed to work on the National Health Strategy.

Details about the new cases and death are being given by Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci in her weekly news conference.