Police are combing through more than 200 names contained in two diaries they believe served as ledgers for suspected corruption in a driving test bribery scandal.

Sources told Times of Malta that investigators are looking through two diaries for 2020 and 2021 which contain the names of people suspected of having received favourable treatment.

The diaries were lifted during a search at the Transport Malta office of Clint Mansueto, 40, the director at the Land Transport Directorate.

Sources said it is unclear whether all the names are of people who were given preferential treatment, as many were noted down as “appointments”.

In some cases, however, sources said that the names, ID cards, and dates of the pages within the diary listings corresponded precisely with the date those same people successfully sat for a licensing exam.

These names will now have to be thoroughly cross-checked against the text messages received by Mansueto, a source said.

Mansueto was charged along with officials Raul Antonio Pace, 35, and Philip Edrick Zammit, 23, with corruption.

Prosecutors say Mansueto told police under questioning that he felt "pressured" to help certain people pass the test "because they were working at a villa belonging to a government minister".

The minister was not named by prosecutors.

A police search of Mansueto’s phone also revealed chats with people linked to a political party supplying information about candidates who were to pass their driving test.

Prosecutors also did not name the political party involved.

An inspector also told the court that one of those who flagged the names was a former Transport Malta official, Donald Gouder, who had given Mansueto information that helped him get his job as a director.

Mansueto faces charges of bribery, unlawful exaction, trading in influence, having a private interest in adjudications and issuing of orders, forgery, fraudulent alteration of acts, making use of false documents and false declarations to a public authority.

All three accused have been suspended from work.