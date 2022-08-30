Three Transport Malta officials accused of helping candidates pass their driving test have been suspended by the authority.

Clint Mansueto, 40, a director of Transport Malta, and officials Raul Antonio Pace, 35, and Philip Edrick Zammit, 23, were charged with corruption on Monday after having allegedly helped learner drivers pass their theory driving tests.

All three denied the charges when they appeared in court.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Transport Ministry confirmed with Times of Malta that the three had been suspended.

The court heard how Mansueto told police under questioning that he felt “pressured” to help certain people pass their test “because they were working at a villa belonging to a government minister”.

A police search of his phone also revealed chats with people linked to a political party supplying information about candidates who were to pass their driving test.

Malta Today was the first to report the suspension of the officials.

On Monday, the Office of the Prime Minister sidestepped questions concerning the unnamed minister who allegedly pressured Transport Malta officials into ensuring certain candidates passed their driving tests.

In a brief response to Times of Malta, a spokesperson said the Office of the Prime Minister was "not aware of any charges having been issued against any government minister, or of any pending judicial proceedings."

Several of Abela's current and former ministers denied any involvement when Times of Malta contacted them for comment on Monday afternoon.

The Nationalist Party has said that the minister implicated in the scandal should be named and shamed and made to resign.