Malta recorded another 218 new COVID-19 cases, continuing a surge in daily numbers that was last seen when the country went into quasi-lockdown in March.

With no recoveries, Malta now has 1,000 active cases, the highest number since March 29 and jumping from just 23 on June 21, less than a month ago.

The new cases were found from 4,188 swab tests - meaning the positivity rate is a high 5.21%.

Data provided by health authorities does not include the number of patients receiving treatment for the virus in hospitals but Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday that seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, including one in Mater Dei's intensive treatment unit.

Although no deaths have been officially linked to the virus since June 17, Fearne said on Tuesday health authorities are investigating the death of a five-year-old child in connection with the virus.

Vaccination rollout

A total of 2,842 vaccine doses were administered over the previous 24 hours.

The health authorities said that 352,523 residents are now fully vaccinated against the virus, with the total number of jabs administered over the past months reaching 711,973.

Two-thirds of children aged 12 to 15 have been administered a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since invitations were sent out at the end of June.

Walk-in and mobile clinics where residents can get vaccinated without the need for an appointment start operating from July 19.

As from today, travellers to Malta must be fully vaccinated to enter the country without quarantining, with exceptions for those who cannot take the jab or are under the age of 12.

Language schools have also been closed as part of the new measures. Schools say they are set to lose €40 million and 2,000 jobs are in danger.