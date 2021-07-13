A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be set up and visiting different locations in the coming days, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Twitter.

The initiative is the country’s latest attempt at encouraging the population to get the jab.

More than 80% of the population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and two-thirds of children aged 12 to 15 have been administered a first dose of the jab.

Where will the mobile vaccination clinic visit?

The minister, who is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who tested positive, said the clinic will be in Mosta on Monday, in Żejtun on July 21, and in St Julian’s on July 23. No appointment is necessary.

According to new regulations announced on Friday, travellers will, from Wednesday, not be allowed into Malta unless they are fully vaccinated.

The European Union has raised concerns about the ban, saying it may be discriminatory.