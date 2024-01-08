The planned installation of 24/7 CCTV cameras in Paceville will reduce crime and deter abuse by bouncers, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has said.

“We had a positive experience when we introduced police body cams, we believe we will have the same effect when we have cameras 24/7 in this locality, and the abuse will be reduced,” Camilleri said on Monday.

The government had announced in the Budget that it planned to place CCTV cameras across Paceville to stop crime. Similar systems were planned for parts of Marsa and Paola.

Camilleri's comments come after footage, first published by Lovin Malta showed about five bouncers savagely beating a man lying motionless on the ground in Paceville.

Home Affairs Minister taking questions on Monday. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Since then, two bouncers, 21-year-old Riald Gragjevi and 26-year-old Ryan Zammit, were charged with injuring Ahmed Adam Idriss Albarjo.

Zammit did not have a licence to work as a security guard.

Days after, the 30-year-old Sudanese national who was filmed being kicked and beaten was also charged in connection with the New Year’s Eve incident. All have denied charges.

The Home Affairs Ministry had condemned the violent attacks and said that holding a licence to work as a security guard was not a carte balance to commit violence.

When asked about reforms to revamp the law regulating bouncers, Camilleri said there were laws regulating bouncers, and that there were frequent “spot-checks” in Paceville to ensure that such bouncers were licensed.

“I also advise these establishments and private companies to follow these regulations, because if they do not there will be fines,” he said.

When pressed if 24/7 CCTV cameras would truly reduce crime, Camilleri said that people who knew they were being filmed thought twice before carrying out a crime.

He added that there has been a drop in bodily harm in St Julian’s last year according to the crime report with only 2020 and 2021 - when most bars were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic - registering lower rates.