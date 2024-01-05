A second bouncer is to be arraigned on Friday after a man was seriously injured in a New Year's Eve beating that was caught on camera.

The 26-year-old is expected to face charges including using an unregistered weapon that caused serious injuries to another person and breaching the peace.

The Maltese man from Gżira is due to appear before Magistrate Joseph Gatt at 2.30pm.

Footage shows the group of bouncers beating a man, who lay motionless on the floor at the end of the incident. Video: Lovin Malta

The victim, Sudanese student Idriss Ahmed Adem was kicked, hit and struck with what appeared to be retractable batons outside a nightclub on St Geroge's Road.

At least five security guards were shown attacking the man in the video first published by Lovin Malta.

On Thursday a 21-year-old bouncer from Albania and living in St Paul's Bay was the first to be charged over the attack after he was arrested as he attempted to board a flight out of the country.

Riald Gragjevi denied the charges and insisted he was a victim because Ahmed Adem had stabbed him with a broken bottle. Police are also investigating the victim in connection to the security guard's injuries.

The victim also published a video showing that he had tried to get the police to intervene with an issue he was having with the club bouncers prior to the beating.

The Home Affairs Ministry has condemned the violent attack, saying that having a licence to work as a security guard is not a carte blanche to commit violence.

Kerber Es Ltd, the company responsible for some of the bouncers involved in the incident, has declined to comment due to ongoing police investigations.