A total of 36 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, when the virus claimed its tenth victim in Malta.

This brings up the total number of known cases in Malta since the pandemic reached the island to 1,546.

With 52 recoveries overnight, Malta now has 682 active cases.

A total of 2,445 people were swabbed between Thursday and Friday, bringing up the total number of tests in Malta over the past five months to 168,793.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci on Friday addressed a press conference on this week's cases.

New regulations requiring passengers from certain countries and regions to produce a negative COVID-19 test result on arrival come into force on Friday.