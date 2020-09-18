Thirty-nine people tested positive for COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, while another 18 recovered.

This has brought the number of active cases up to 621, according to the latest data released by the health department.

Malta has now registered 17 coronavirus-related deaths, after a 91-year-old woman died on Thursday night at Mater Dei Hospital.

So far, 2,634 people have tested positive since the pandemic reached Malta on March 6. A total of 226,330 tests have been carried out since then.

The increase in the number of tests has piled pressure on contact tracers, but on Friday the health authorities launched a new app that lets users know if they have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is providing details about this week's new COVID-19 cases.

Follow her live here.