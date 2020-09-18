A total of 43 COVID-19 patients are being cared for at three hospitals, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Friday during her weekly COVID-19 update.

Two of these are being treated at the Intensive Treatment Unit, while another nine are at the Infectious Diseases Unit. Ten people are being hosted at other Mater Dei Hospital wards.

Another 10 patients are at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital, while 12 people are at St Thomas Hospital.

A total of 20 people with COVID-19 live in Gozo.

Gauci noted that the average age of the patients, hovering around the 20s and 30s earlier this summer, had shot up to 50.6.

There have been two coronavirus-related deaths since Gauci's last Friday update. A 91-year-old woman became Malta's seventeenth COVID-19 victim on Thursday, and an 86-year-old woman died on Monday.

Over the past days the number of elderly people who tested positive for COVID-19 spiked. The government has in the meantime issued a set of new measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19 at homes for the elderly.

COVID-19 clusters

Gauci said on Friday that while cases traced to entertainment events had slowed down, most of the clusters were related to homes for the elderly.

There are currently 117 cases related to homes for the elderly. These include residents and staff.

Meanwhile, cases related to family clusters increased by 71 patients this week. Another four cases were related to social gatherings while a further four were traced to the workplace.

She urged people who test positive for coronavirus to isolate themselves and, if possible, use a different bathroom from the rest of their family members. Otherwise, bathrooms need to be thoroughly cleaned.

Gauci said that Malta, like the rest of Europe, was experiencing another peak.

