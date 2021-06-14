A total of 557 fines were issued in the past week for breach of COVID-19 regulations, down from the previous week’s 750.

According to figures issued by the government on Monday, most of the fines, 538, were issued to people who failed to wear their masks properly or for being in groups larger than those permitted by law.

Currently gatherings in groups of more than six is not permitted.

Mask wearing restrictions on beaches and pools were lifted on June 1 and the mandatory mask rule for outdoors will be relaxed for fully vaccinated people on July 1.

The measure, which will only come into effect if virus case numbers remain low, will only apply if vaccinated people are outdoors alone or with another vaccinated person.

The government said that in the last seven days it carried out around 5,000 inspections in various establishments around the island.

Out of those inspections a total of 14 establishments were fined for breaking public health measures.

Three people were fined a hefty €10,000 each for breaking quarantine.

Fines are handed out by health, tourism, police, transport and LESA officials.

The authorities also issued two fines for people violating mass event rules. Currently, no mass events or parties are allowed to take place.

The fine for organising an illegal mass event can reach €3,000.

Earlier last week the government announced that seated mass events will resume as of July 5 for those who are fully vaccinated and entry will be allowed to those possessing a vaccine certificate.

Events will have their capacity capped at 100 people at first, going up gradually to 200 over the course of four weeks.

In a separate facebook post, the Malta Police Force said that 377 COVID-19 fines were issued by different police districts and sections.

