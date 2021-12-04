A total of 59 new COVID-19 cases were detected between Friday and Saturday, health ministry data has shown.

The daily tally marks a significant drop from previous days' totals and is the lowest one-day total since November 26.

But while the number of new cases was low, the number of patients in hospital shot up to 21 from 15 the previous day. Of those 21, two are receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit.

On Friday, authorities reported 133 new COVID-19 cases. There were 15 patients in hospital that day, including two in intensive care.

Data released on Saturday showed that 60 patients recovered overnight, meaning the number of active virus cases currently stands at 1,347.

Healthcare workers administered 2,446 vaccine doses on the previous day, as rollout of booster doses of the vaccine continues. In total, 968,248 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Earlier on Saturday, the Health Ministry announced that locally-issued vaccine certificates will be updated to reflect booster doses. Recipients of a booster dose can reprint an updated certificate once 14 days have passed from their third dose.

Existing vaccine certificates will remain valid for use until the entire eligible population has been offered a booster dose. The government is expected to start making vaccines available to young children soon, following EMA approval of the Pfizer vaccine in patients aged five to 11.