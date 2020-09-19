Sixty-five new coronavirus cases were detected between Friday and Saturday, health authorities have said.

The new COVID-19 cases were identified following 2,922 swab tests.

Authorities said 21 patients had recovered overnight. In a separate statement, they also announced the death of two further coronavirus patients, aged 72 and 86.

As of 12.30pm on Saturday, Malta had 663 active coronavirus cases out of a total 2,699 cases detected since the start of the pandemic outbreak in March.

Malta has twice smashed its record of daily new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, with 78 cases detected on Sunday and a record 106 identified on Wednesday.

Saturday's tally of 65 new cases is the fifth-highest daily total registered in Malta since the first coronavirus cases were detected in March.

Details about the 65 new cases were still being gathered, authorities said in the graphic they released on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page.

Of the 39 COVID-19 cases detected on Friday:

10 were family members of previously-known cases

Three were direct contacts of other positive cases

Three were from a cluster of cases at the St Joseph Home for the elderly

One was from a cluster of cases as Casa Antonia home for the elderly

One was a work colleague of a previously-known case

One was at a social gathering with a previously-known case