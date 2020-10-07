Sixty-eight new coronavirus cases were detected between Tuesday and Wednesday - the highest daily number of new patients in three weeks.

However, 53 patients recovered, bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases to 536.

Some 2,497 tests, health authorities said.

The last time the daily case number was higher was on September 16 when 106 new cases were confirmed.

In all, there have 3,442 cases of the virus and 41 deaths, the latest announced on Wednesday.

According to statistics kept by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of Wednesday Malta, together with Spain, has the highest number of deaths in the EU over a two-week period.

The ECDC has included Malta in a list of countries of "high concern".

The number of COVID-19-related deaths has spiked in recent weeks after a spate of infections within homes for the elderly.

New case details

Health authorities are still investigating the cases identified between Tuesday and Wednesday. Of the cases detected on Tuesday:

12 are family members of previously-known cases;

Eight are work colleagues; and

12 cases were from social gatherings.

No information was given about the remainder of Tuesday’s cases.

