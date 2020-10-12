The daily number of new COVID-19 cases reached 68 on Monday as the government faced pressure to introduce new measures to check the spread.

A century of cases was recorded on Saturday and 95 on Sunday. The 43rd death from the virus was also announced on Monday after a 67-year-old succumbed to the virus. He was also suffering from other medical conditions. He was the second 67-year-old to die with the virus in as many days.

The health authorities said Monday that while the new cases are being investigated, 22 cases detected on Sunday were family members of previous new cases and 11 were contacts with work colleagues who tested positive.

One was a direct contact with another positive case, one stemmed from a social gathering, one came from the Paceville cluster and two were imported.

There are now 820 active cases, with 14 patients having recovered in the past 24 hours.

Earlier on Monday, the doctors’ union warned that the prime minister could not act "like an ostrich", appearing to act as though it was business as usual even while the Intensive Therapy Unit was filling up.

And the Malta Union of Teachers demanded new measures by Thursday, warning it will issue directives to safeguard the health of teaching staff.

PM hints at increased enforcement

Prime Minister Robert Abela underlined the importance of enforcement of restrictions to combat the pandemic when he had a meeting with the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association on Monday.

Continued enforcement of the regulations is crucial, even though no one likes it," Abela said.

"There will be a need for stricter enforcement. We will not choke off any sector, but enforcement will allow us to keep all sectors open while going through this period successfully," Abela said.

On Sunday, Abela said the government was not planning to close the airport once more. On the subject of whether the country should declare a national health emergency, Abela said he did not want “a state national panic”.

The government, he said, believed in drafting level-headed rules, and following up with enforcement. Shutting down the economy and locking people at home, was not something he was willing to consider at this point.

On Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said a second ITU was being set up – plans which had also been mentioned in April. He also said nothing was off the table to protect public health.