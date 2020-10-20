A 72-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, to become Malta's 46th victim.

The Health Ministry said the woman was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on October 13 and was confirmed positive with the virus of October 15. She was kept in hospital, where she died on Tuesday.

She had underlying health conditions, the ministry said, as it offered condolences to her family.

The ministry urged the public to wash hands frequently, wear masks and keep a physical distance.

Malta has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days with a record of 204 cases being recorded on Saturday.

The country now has a total of 1,450 active cases.