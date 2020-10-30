Seventy-six new cases of COVID-19 were detected between Thursday and Friday from just over 3,000 swab tests, health authorities have said.

Another 110 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, a record number of daily recoveries since the start of the pandemic, resulting in the number of active cases inching down to 1,891. A total of 3,075 people were swabbed overnight.

It is the third time in a week that the number of new virus cases has dipped into double digits and the first time since October 2 that the number of daily recoveries outnumbered new cases.

Of the 5,942 COVID-19 patients identified so far in Malta, 3,990 have recovered, 1,891 remain in treatment while 61 have died.

Three of those deaths came on Thursday, in what was one of the most fatal days for Malta since the pandemic hit the island in March.

The most recent fatality, that of a 68-year-old man, was reported earlier on Friday.

After making the wearing of face masks outdoors mandatory, the authorities announced on Monday that bars and clubs (kazini) must close for a month as part of efforts to stop the spread from growing.

Information about the new cases is being given by Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci in her weekly news conference.