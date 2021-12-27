An additional 832 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, as an 88-year-old virus patient died.

The man is the 476th person to die while COVID-positive during the pandemic. It is the fifth death registered this week.

There are 83 virus patients currently in hospital, a marginal increase from Boxing Day's figures. On Sunday, there were 80 patients in hospital, five of whom were in Mater Dei Hospital's ITU.

The number of patients receiving intensive treatment remained stable, at five.

With 78 patients marked as having recovered overnight, the number of active cases in the country stands at 6,519.

Monday's 832 new cases represent a return to the high figures registered earlier this week, following a lower tally of 572 reported on Boxing Day.

The latter figure reflected a decrease in testing on Christmas Day. Data held by the Superintendence of Public Health shows that healthcare workers carried out 4381 swab tests on Christmas Day, compared to almost 8000 a day in previous days.

RELATED STORIES COVID vaccine booster open to all adults, as new rules come into force

As of Monday, any adult resident aged 18 and over can register for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://vaccin.gov.mt/. 190,162 people had already received their booster dose by Sunday.

A total of 1,033,533 vaccine doses have been administered so far, with the data indicating that 2,240 of those shots were administered on Boxing Day.

People who have received their booster shot can generate an update vaccine certificate once 14 days have passed from their booster shot. Such certificates will be valid for nine months from the date of the booster dose.

As of January 17, only holders of valid vaccine certificates will be allowed to enter cafes, bars, restaurants, gyms, cinemas or other such places.