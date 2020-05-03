A wooden boat with 90 people is in distress in the Malta's search and rescue area, Alarm Phone has tweeted.

The NGO said it has alerted the Maltese and Italian authorities to launch a rescue immediately without delay.

Alarm Phone said in a tweet the wooden boat is out of fuel and drifting, with those on board desperate for rescue. Any delay in rescue, it said, would endanger their life.

Malta is currently holding 56 migrants rescued out at sea earlier this week on a Captain Morgan tourist boat outside territorial waters, a decision described as "bizarre" by Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

Prime Minister Robert Abela faced criticism in April over the decision to close Malta’s ports, with the Opposition insisting that vulnerable people like children and pregnant women should be rescued.

It has since been exposed how the government sanctioned an operation that saw private fishing vessels picking up migrants to ferry them back to Libya.

Former OPM official Neville Gafa' has claimed in court that he helped arrange the operation.

Abela has refuted accusations that the government pushed back the migrants, instead insisting it was a rescue mission.