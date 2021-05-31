A total of 920 fines were handed out over the last seven days to people who breached COVID-19 rules, similar to the number recorded the previous week, 939.

According to figures issued by the government on Monday, most of the fines, 685, were given to people who failed to wear their mask properly.

Masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn while in public spaces, but as of Tuesday, mask-wearing restrictions on beaches and pools will be lifted.

The mandatory mask rule for outdoors will be relaxed as from July 1 for fully vaccinated people.

A total of 71 people were fined last week for gathering in groups of more than four.

On June 7, the number of groups allowed in public will increase to six.

Another 148 people were fined for breaching a rule that stipulates no more than four households can gather.

A total of 10 establishments were fined for breaking public health measures.

Six people were fined for breaching mandatory quarantine requirements.

In a separate facebook post, the Malta Police Force said that 772 COVID-19 fines were issued by different police districts and sections.

Fines are handed out by health, tourism, police, transport and LESA officials.