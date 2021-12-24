Malta hit another single-day record of newly detected COVID-19 cases on Friday when the health ministry reported 955 new infections.

It is the third consecutive day that the number of new cases has hit record highs, following the 582 cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday's 733 cases.

Data showed that 70 virus patients are being treated in Mater Dei hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

There were 118 recoveries overnight, meaning the total number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 4,469 - also a national record.

No new deaths were reported.

So far 184,929 people have received the booster shot. Healthcare workers have administered 1,027,903 vaccine shots so far.

Registration for the third jab is currently available for the over 35s but from Monday, anyone aged over 18 can register by visiting https://vaccin.gov.mt/.

On that day, new restrictions come into play in an attempt to curb the massive rise in case numbers that has accompanied the introduction of the Omicron variant into Malta.

As of Monday, standing events will be forbidden and establishments will have to close their doors at 1am. New, more restricted visiting hours will also come into effect at Mater Dei Hospital.