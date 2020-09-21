A 98-year-old man has become Malta's 22nd coronavirus victim, the health authorities announced on Monday.

The health ministry said the patient, who resided at a home for the elderly, tested positive on September 6 and was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

He had underlying health conditions, the authorities said in a statement in which they announced his death and offered condolences to the victim's family.

Last week was Malta’s worst week since the start of the pandemic, with six patients dying and record numbers of new cases recorded.

Three of the six deaths registered over the past seven days came on Saturday, with another on Sunday.

Malta also registered a record number of new coronavirus cases with the highest daily tally of 106 new patients, recorded on Wednesday.