Some call this budget a green budget. Admittedly, it has a tinge of green, which, if professionally implemented, could perhaps start to support the environment after the assault, neglect and exploitation of the past years.

Among the biodiversity topics mentioned was the repair of rubble walls in Gozo. Such a restoration of natural habitats will definitely be a step forward. But not if these are built like those by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, where they are anything but rubble walls: a concrete column with a façade of rubble stones, covered with concrete slabs on top.

The management of Natura 2000 sites is also referred to. One hopes that the management will be in accordance with the plans drawn up with the help of EU funds and approved by the environment minister on December 14, 2016.

Our adherence to the EU Habitat Directive had to be in place six years after accession. If this were the case, the disaster on Comino and the ecological deterioration of Buskett would not have taken place.

One can still hope that something can finally come out of this budget to halt the poor state that Natura 2000 sites are in.

The Inwadar afforestation in Marsascala had made the headlines before the budget. The idea is positive but it can harm biodiversity if not biologically planned, as meticulously explained by biologist Justin Cauchi in this newspaper on October 5.

Invasive species were also mentioned in the budget. With hindsight, one cannot be very optimistic here. The resolution of the Bern Convention regards imported indigenous trees as invasive when planted in rural areas because of their negative impact on the gene pool of the local species. The boasting by Borg about thousands of imported indigenous trees speaks for itself.

The Ta’ Qali national park is another good idea if the ecological and social aspects are given priority over commercial interests. This project is also under the responsibility of Borg. Can one be optimistic when concrete rules the day in this ministry’s projects?

The restoration of gardens was also included in the budget, specifically San Anton Gardens and Romeo Romano Gardens. These too can contribute to more awareness, protection and education about Maltese biodiversity, only if the works are orientated towards biodiversity and are not commercially driven.

This is an election budget, isn’t it? - Alfred Baldacchino

Following the management of San Anton Gardens by the Environment Landscaping Consortium, when wild species growing in this garden ‒ such as the indigenous lentisk ‒ were butchered, one hopes that this won’t be repeated. In reality, the restoration can be accomplished without the need of uprooting one single tree.

Again, one has to wait and see with fingers crossed that landscapers will not be involved in the restoration.

One would have hoped that, following the surge in public awareness on the use of indigenous trees propagated from local stock, the environment ministry would be financially helped to set up its own nursery, where local indigenous flora would be propagated, both for conservation and education purposes, with the possibility of leading to a new industry and where local workers across the board will be offered opportunities of training in such ecologically sensitive areas, as they are overseas.

The incentives for organic and carbon farming for conversion through agroforestry and the availability of ‘new’ water for such aims can also be positive from a social and ecological aspect.

Some may ask why there are such doubts about such ‘greening’. One remembers the Labour Party billboards before the 2013 election, assuring everyone “so the environment truly becomes a priority”.

Since then, we have experienced a biodiversity onslaught: hundreds of trees, some mature and protected, were decimated with ERA’s permits; thousands of imported ‘indigenous’ trees were planted; valleys were covered in concrete with the help of EU funds; rubble walls were destroyed to be replaced with artificially commercial concrete ones, also with EU funds. One cannot forget the ‘endemic’ imported seeds too. Once bitten, twice shy is most appropriate here.

But let us not be pessimistic and wait and see. After all, this is an election budget, isn’t it?