A PN government will prioritise the creation of quality jobs over cheap labour, party leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Addressing the closing of the PN's general council, Grech described Malta as a country at a crossroads.

He said it is only the Nationalist Party that can lead the country down the right path, as the current government is tired and out of ideas.

From permanent traffic jams to decaying hospitals and the cost of living crisis, Grech accused the government of failing to tackle the problems people face daily.

Under Labour, only the chosen few have profited, while the rest have seen their quality of life erode, Grech said.

He promised that his party has a simple vision: that of restoring people's quality of life, strengthening the country's reputation and ensuring everyone is treated equally before its institutions.

Grech said a PN government will offer quality jobs, and decrease the dependency on non-EU workers carrying out low-paying jobs.

"Investment in people will be a priority. Clean energy will be a priority. Everyone's voice will be heard and respected," Grech said.

He pledged that a PN government would remove tax on the annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) and offer employers tax credits.

Grech zeroed in on the appointment of Labour MP Omar Farrugia to a top SportMalta post.

He questioned whether no one else other than a Labour MP was capable of carrying out that job.

The appointment came just one month after the OECD suggested barring backbench MPs from holding government jobs, as part of a 200-page report on how to improve standards in public life.

Grech also took aim at the "fake" job handed to Rosianne Cutajar in 2019.

He questioned how officials who were handed multiple government jobs could ever understand the daily struggles of those facing rising costs.

Concluding his speech, Grech described the PN as a party of both the present and the future.

He vowed the PN would offer people a better life in their own country, and would ensure that key institutions like the courts, police safeguarded everyone's rights.