In February 1955, the Labour Party won the elections and Dom Mintoff became prime minister and minister responsible for the police. At that time the Police Commissioner was George Cachia, who had been appointed to the post in November 1954.

Vivian DeGray

In May 1955, the prime minister invited W.A. Muller, Inspector-General of the Colonial Police, to advise the government on improving the organisation and efficiency of the Malta Police Force. As regards the command of the police force, Muller said the appointment of a commissioner of police was a matter of paramount importance, but once appointed he should be left to command within a framework of regulations. In the meantime, Superintendent Vivian de Gray was appointed assistant commissioner over some superintendents senior to him.

Sometime later, the prime minister asked Commissioner Cachia to recommend the selection of a new superintendent. The prime minister asked for a report on the first 10 senior inspectors, which had to be read by Cachia himself to the prime minister in the presence of Assistant Commissioner De Gray and the 10 police inspectors in order of seniority.

Third on the list of these inspectors was Alfred Bencini. In his report, the commissioner said that although Bencini possessed above-average qualities, he was seeking popu­larity among the lower ranks to the detriment of discipline. Thus, the commissioner recommended that Bencini wait his turn for promotion and Inspector Edward Attard was promoted to superintendent.

Bencini objected to this remark and pro­test­ed to the prime minister, who then called for an inquiry. But when Commissioner Cachia became aware of this, he asked to retire on pension. This was accepted. Cachia had served for 29 years in the police force, but only six-and-a-half months as commissioner.

On June 1, 1956, De Gray was appointed commissioner after being acting commissioner for some time. According to Mintoff, this appointment was a calculated risk taken by the Cabinet. During the 1958 disturbances, Mintoff and De Gray clashed when the latter refused to obey Mintoff’s orders to immediately withdraw the mounted police from Valletta and to stop baton charges against the demonstrators. The next morning, during a Cabinet meeting, it was unanimously decided to ask the Governor to remove De Gray from his office according to the Police Ordinance, which provided for the removal of police officials for various inadequacies, such as inefficiency, irregularity or misconduct.

Governor Robert Laycock

But De Gray enjoyed Governor Robert Laycock’s backing and it was unlikely the Governor would agree to his dismissal. In fact, in a written communication dated April 23, the Governor informed Mintoff he had countermanded the latter’s orders on the use of mounted police and baton charges. According to the Governor, this decision was taken to ensure public safety.

On April 24, 1958, the Governor accepted the Labour government’s resignation as the ministers were unable to give him an assurance on law and order, and he took over the administration of the Maltese islands. A press release on the cable radio stated that the Governor had rejected the recommendation of the former ministers and that the police commissioner was to continue in office.

Mintoff and De Gray clashed when the latter refused to obey Mintoff’s orders

On April 15, 1959, the 1947 Constitution was revoked and Malta went back to colonial rule. Thus, the power to make appointments of certain public officers was vested in the Governor, acting on the recommendations of the Public Service Commission. However, the Governor exercised the power at his discretion with regard to judges and specified officers, including the police commissioner.

With the enactment of the Malta Police Ordinance in 1961, the appointment of the commissioner and other gazetted officers, as well as their removal, was vested in the Governor. In the same year, a new Constitution (the Blood Constitution) was introduced, and according to this Constitution, control of the police remained vested in the Governor. The latter, acting at his discretion, was also empowered to give the commissioner of police such directives as he thought fit in respect of provisions, maintenance and administration of the police force.

Alfred Bencini

When Mintoff became prime minister in June 1971, De Gray was given two options – face an inquiry or retire on pension. De Gray opted for the latter. On May 18, 1972, a search was conducted in De Gray’s residence in Guardamangia. However, when the prime minister heard of De Gray’s arrest, he immediately ordered his release.

After De Gray’s resignation, the post as commissioner of police was offered to Deputy Commissioner Alfred Lanzon but he turned it down and Senior Superintendent Alfred Bencini was appointed commissioner. In his autobiography – Nothing But The Truth – Bencini wrote: “In my opinion, Joe Camilleri in his calling as private secretary to Dom, could only represent Dom as leader of the party, but not as minister for police, since Camilleri could not by any stretch of the imagination be considered as a member of the government in office.”

Bencini also said that he clashed with Camilleri and with the prime minister after he transferred Inspector Enoch Tonna from the post of adjutant.

Bencini resigned in January 1973 and his brother Edward became commissioner. After the retirement on pension of Edward Bencini in January 1974 on attaining the age of 60, it was said that the prime minister was considering the appointment of a lawyer to head the police force. However, Superintendent Enoch Tonna replaced Edward Bencini in 1974.

Bencini was asked to resign on September 9, 1977, and the post of the commissioner was filled by John Cachia, who served till March 28, 1980. After his retirement, Cachia became colonel of the Task Force of the Armed Forces. It was said that after Cachia’s retirement the prime minister offered the commissionership to Anthony Mifsud Tommasi, but the latter preferred to serve as deputy commissioner and Dr Lawrence Pullicino was appointed commissioner on March 3, 1980.

In November 1987, Pullicino was compulsorily retired on grounds of public interest. Meanwhile, between July 1987 and April 1988, Brigadier John Spiteri acted as commandant of the police force.

After his reinstatement in the police force on May 10, 1987, Inspector Alfred Calleja was promoted superintendent, and on April 4, 1988, he was appointed commissioner. Calleja retired on pension on November 1, 1992. It was reportedly not a voluntary resignation.

Deputy Commissioner George Grech was appointed commissioner in November 1992 and served till October 30, 2001. Grech had to resign after his involvement in a sex scandal with a Polish-born Maltese woman.

The third commissioner appointed by a Nationalist government was John Rizzo, who took charge of the force on November 2, 2001. He was made to step down on April 13, 2013, a month after the Labour Party won the general election. Eventually, he was transferred to the Civil Protection Department.

Rizzo’s successor was Peter Paul Zammit, who stepped down a year later. In July 2014, Raymond Zammit was appointed acting commissioner and Peter Paul Zammit was appointed national security coordinator.

After Raymond Zammit resigned, Michael Cassar was appointed commissioner. He served between December 9, 2014, and April 27, 2016. Lawrence Cutajar took charge of the force after this date and resigned on January 17, 2020. At present Deputy Commissioner Carmelo Magri is acting commissioner.

