A man with dual Maltese-American citizenship is trapped in Gaza and American officials are working to evacuate him, Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg has said.

Speaking in Parliament, Borg said American officials intend to evacuate him as soon as the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is reopened.

Borg said the person had reached out to both American and Maltese embassies, asking for help to be evacuated.

A Foreign Affairs spokesperson confirmed with Times of Malta that the individual is a man.

On October 7, Hamas forces fired thousands of rockets at Israel and then burst through Israel’s fortified border and attacked several locations.

Israel declared war shortly after the first attacks and unleashed a relentless bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip that flattened neighbourhoods and killed at least 2,650 people, mainly civilians.

It has since told people in Gaza to evacuate ahead of a planned military ground offensive.

According to media reports, Israel, Egypt and the United States have agreed to open a border crossing between Gaza and Egypt for several hours on Monday, in a one-off move to allow foreign nationals to exit and humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Last week, Maltese authorities helped seven Maltese citizens leave southern Israel because of ongoing fighting in the area.

Borg said that for the past nine days, all eyes have been on the developments happening in Palestine, Israel and the Middle East.

“While Malta maintains that Israel has the right to defend itself and its citizens, this must be done with respect for international and humanitarian law,” he told parliament.

He noted concerns made by EU High Representative Josep Borell regarding the severe humanitarian crisis developing in Gaza, where electricity, water and fuel supplies have been cut off.

“At the same time, we are concerned with the safety of every citizen in Israel and Palestine,” he said.

Malta has said that it has no intention of halting aid to Gaza.

Last week Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee expressed “grave concern” about the escalation of tension in Israel and Gaza and condemned the terrorist attacks committed by Hamas.

Malta is currently a member of the United Nations Security Council and Borg said that last week the country had called for two urgent meetings of UNSC members.

He said he was also in contact with both Foreign Ministers of Palestine and Israel, discussing the escalation of violence, and had also attended a joint council meeting between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“Tomorrow, EU leaders will meet virtually to establish a common EU position and course of actions,” he said.

Borg also thanked the diplomatic corps in Malta and abroad, especially in Tel Aviv and Ramallah, along with Maltese soldiers who are part of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon.