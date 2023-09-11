Prime Minister Robert Abela is not fit to be prime minister in the wake of the benefits fraud scandal rooted at the Auberge de Castille, the rule of law NGO Repubblika said on Monday.

It observed that hundreds of people had received millions of euro in benefits by filing fraudulent documents claiming severe disability. They were aided and abetted by officials at the Office of the prime minister and various ministries.

Speaking in front of the steps of Auberge de Castille, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said that the signatures of medical specialists were forged in the prime minister's office.

"Over here, signatures were forged," Aquilina said, pointing at Castille.

Times of Malta revealed last week that former PL MP Silvio Grixti was at the centre of the fraudulent severe disability benefits scheme that saw millions of euros given to people who were not eligible.

Times of Malta also interviewed three of the benefit recipients, including a man who said a Labour Party canvasser and a former minister’s aide lured him into the benefits fraud racket in return for his vote and a kickback amounting to a year’s worth of benefits.

On Monday morning, Aquilina said that Robert Abela was at the helm of a "criminal government" and should stop hindering the course of justice.

"It is evident that this corrupt and criminal system involves Castille, and so it is evident that Robert Abela should not be in a public role, including that of prime minister," he said.

Aquilina said that the government hid the fraudulent scheme from the people on the eve of a general election - despite now admitting to knowing about it - so that "bought votes would still be cast".

"They hid a torrent of abuse", the Repubblika president said.

Aquilina said statements made by people who benefitted from the scam showed that persons of trust in government ministries, people in the Labour Party and persons of trust in the prime minister's office were all involved in the racket.

Some of the people who approached the government for help were eligible for other benefits but not those for severe disability, he said.

"Instead of helping them get what they were actually entitled to, they made them accomplices in a criminal organisation".

Aquilina noted that Police Commissioner, Angelo Gafa had still not arraigned any of the "criminal masterminds" in the racket, and the government had appointed an administrative inquiry only when it was found out.

The rule of law NGO demanded political responsibility for anyone involved; the arraignment of those involved; an account of all the money that was stolen; the reimbursement of the funds and that Robert Abela stop using the tools of the state to help himself and "his criminal friends"