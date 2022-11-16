Late on Tuesday Occupy Justice activists set up a display on the steps outside Castille, Valletta, depicting former members of government and police force as spiders.

The group said the people - from former prime minister Joseph Muscat to former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta as "some of the main protagonists of some of the worst corruption scandals that have been exposed over the past few years".

The visual, it said, symbolised how a "gang of corrupt individuals infiltrated and infested what should be the institution that serves the people".

Occupy Justice said in a statement that despite Daphne Caruana Galizia exposing multiple scandals over six years ago, only one person had been charged with corruption,

"Why has Silvio Valletta not been charged with obstructing the course of justice and conspiring with criminals?

"What has become of Lawrence Cutajar and the manner in which he tried to get his sticky hands on recordings that were of no concern to him, since he had no involvement in the investigation?

"What about Chris Cardona and his alleged involvement in a parallel plot that was being hatched to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia?

"How can we believe that Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna had a loan agreement? How can we take their word for it, when they have been caught in a web of lies time and time again?

"How is it possible that Konrad Mizzi has not been brought to justice when just about every single deal that he was involved in reeks of corruption," it asked.

These people, it claimed, were protected by Muscat and corrupt deals, details of which were still being uncovered, had been done with his complete blessing.

"This gang of untouchables infested our institutions to serve themselves, and all the while they are being assisted by an Attorney General and a Police Commissioner who have both failed to act in a timely manner. These 'spiders' have enjoyed impunity for far too long," the activists added.

Occupy Justice said in its statement Prime Minister Robert Abela believes that repeatedly uttering the phrase “the institutions are working” will somehow turn this into some kind of truth, when the exact opposite is what is taking place.

It said it was high time that the web of corruption that started in Castille was exposed for what it is.

"Only when the full truth is known and when all involved face full justice, can our country start to heal."