A magistrates’ court refused to allow an administrative hitch to derail a murder compilation, pointing out that such issues were to be sorted out with the courts’ administration.

The issue surfaced on Wednesday during the compilation of evidence against 30-year-old Dutch national Jesper Kristiansen, the third suspect to be prosecuted over his alleged role in the Sliema double murder last August.

Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were shot dead at their home in Locker Street, in what police described as a “poorly planned” robbery.

Albanian Daniel Muka and Macedonian Viktor Dragomanski are each facing separate proceedings over the double murder.

When court-appointed expert Vincent Ciliberti was summoned to present his photographic report on the scene of crime, he declared that he would testify on condition of being paid his dues.

However, that statement irked presiding magistrate Joseph Mifsud who refused to allow such “administrative issues” to halt proceedings and ordered the witness to produce his report.

The expert explained that he had only been paid for one report, even though he had been tasked with preparing copies in each of the separate compilation proceedings against all three accused.

The issue prompted the court to summon the director of the law courts, Frankie Mercieca, who confirmed that requests for payment signed by a magistrate were always settled by the courts administration.

Medical forensic expert Mario Scerri and pathologists Ali Salfraz and Therese Bugeja also testified about the victims’ gunshot wounds which had resulted in instantaneous death.

As the hearing drew to an end, the court decreed that there was sufficient evidence to remit the accused to trial under a bill of indictment.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti was defence counsel. Lawyer Joe Giglio appeared parte civile. Superintendent James Grech and Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.