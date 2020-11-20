The third man who the police believe was behind August’s double murder in Sliema has pleaded not guilty to his involvement in the heinous crime.

Danish national Jesper Kristiansen, 30, appeared before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Friday after he was extradited to Malta from Spain to where he fled a few days after the double murder that shocked the island.

He appeared in court wearing a blue T-shirt and grey jeans under heavy security.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the number of people who wanted to be present in the courtroom during the arraignment, including the victims’ relatives, the court ordered that proceedings be held in a larger courtroom.

Kristiansen was charged over his alleged involvement in the cold-blooded murder of Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski in their home in Locker Street on August 18.

He was arrested by Spanish police almost two weeks later, on August 30. He was found inside a hotel in the southwestern city of Cadiz in a joint operation between the Maltese and Spanish police and through the help of Interpol.

It was then that the Maltese authorities kickstarted the judicial process to bring the Danish man back to Malta and face justice through a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) and an extradition request.

He pleaded not guilty to murder, aggravated theft, illegal arrest of the victims, the possession of a firearm during the commission of the crime, driving a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan, stealing registration plates from another car parked in St Julian’s on August 3 as well other registration plates two months prior.

No bail was requested because the accused has no fixed address in Malta.

Magistrate Frendo Dimech ordered the freezing of the accused’s assets in terms of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Lawyer George Camilleri from the Attorney General’s office and Major Crimes Inspectors James Grech and Colin Sheldon prosecuted. Lawyer Stefano Filletti appeared for the accused while lawyers Joe Giglio and Roberta Bonello appeared on behalf of the victims' families.

Another two men are pleading their innocence in separate proceedings. Albanian national Daniel Muka, 25 and North Macedonian bouncer Viktor Dragomanski, 36, are both denying their involvement.