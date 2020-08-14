The Nationalist Party became more fragmented under Adrian Delia, leader challenger Bernard Grech told Times of Malta on Thursday, saying he was ready to deliver the unity that members longed for.

Grech, who once supported Delia, but will soon face him in a one-on-one leadership contest, has rarely been so openly critical about the incumbent’s tenure.

But should Grech win the election, the door was open to Delia to have a unifying role within the party, Grech said.

In a question and answer session with the Times of Malta newsroom, the lawyer said the lack of unity within the party was Delia’s biggest failing but that he had the right qualities to fix what was wrong.

“Delia had many opportunities to help the party unite. He had difficulties, as we all do, but the worst thing he and the people around him did was let the siege mentality grow.

“It started before Delia’s time but it became worse during his tenure. People want a unified party.”

Grech said the party was in a delicate phase and drastic measures needed to be taken.

“With my experience in mediation, I feel I would be a good candidate to try to help this party heal. I will not do it alone and everybody must be on board working towards one goal, even with the help of professionals.

“Together, we need to build a party that could be an alternative to government.”

Delia, he added, should remain active within the party and help unite it.

“He has an important role to play. I don’t want any of his followers to go away. We need to come together and he needs to participate. This depends on him but if he still has the party and people at heart, he can make this extra effort to make this happen.

“I would not like to put people in pigeonholes,” he said when asked what specific role he might take.

“I know Delia can help.”

Read the whole interview here.