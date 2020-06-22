Adrian Delia met President George Vella to express concern over Cabinet's knowledge about the "Montenegro scandal", the PN said in a statement.

The "urgent meeting" between the PN leader and Vella was held on Monday morning at San Anton.

"Delia express his concern over revelations that are negatively impacting Malta's reputation. According to media revelations, the Prime Minister and Cabinet knew about the Montenegro scandal on November 29.

"This is another challenging moment for our country," the party said.

Times of Malta and Reuters revealed how Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder suspect Yorgen Fenech secretly made a €4.6 million “profit” via his company 17 Black off Enemalta’s decision to buy a wind farm in Montenegro.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, accompanied by former minister Konrad Mizzi had travelled to Montenegro to inaugurate a completed wind farm project in November 2019.

However, both Muscat and Mizzi told Times of Malta that they had no knowledge of Fenech’s or 17 Black’s connection to the project.