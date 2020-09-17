Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia on Thursday moved a motion at the party’s administrative council calling for the publication of the due diligence report on himself and leadership contender Bernard Grech.

The report was drawn up by the party's Candidates’ Commission.

Earlier in the week, the PN's due diligence committee wrote to both Delia and Grech to explore ways of making their suitability report public.

While Grech gave the commission the green light to publish the report, Delia had said this should only be done “through the proper channels”.

In his motion, Delia says a copy of the report should also be given to him and Grech.

He calls for the party’s statute to be amended for the administrative council to meet within 48 hours of its president being given such a report.

The process, the motion says, should apply not just for those contesting for the post of party leader but also for those who showed an interest in presenting themselves as candidates for an office within the party structure, and for members of the parliamentary group who confirmed their interest in being candidates in a general election.

Earlier, Grech said on Twitter he had once again written to the council insisting that the report should be published right away.

"We are one week away from early voting. Our paid-up members deserve to have all info at their disposal to make an informed choice," he said.

Attached files Adrian Delia's motion