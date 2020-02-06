PN leader Adrian Delia on Thursday indicated he would not be resigning the party leadership saying that if he did so, he would be betraying the people who wanted the Nationalist Party to return to the people.

He said that in the 140-year history of the Nationalist Party, all its leaders had placed the interest of the country first. He said he returned to politics when he felt the country had lost its normality, when the PN was not in a good situation. It was then that he felt he should contribute more as he could represent the people.

The majority of the Nationalist Parliamentary group members have called on Dr Delia to consider his position.

Earlier on Thursday, Dr Delia dismissed that call saying that “diversionary tactics” should not shift the Opposition’s focus away from the government.

Later in day, PN reform chief Louis Galea has called on the party’s executive committee president to choose a "new leadership team" within the shortest time possible.

But interviewed on Net Television on Thursday evening, he said: “I believed then that the PN had moved away from the people. This was not acceptable for me and I was ready to give the party back to the people. My main message was that no one was bigger than the party.”

What followed, he said, were a couple of problematic years because there were some who did not want to accept this reality.

“We have to find the soul of the party, what we want it to be, who it belongs to. The party belongs to the councillors and members who believe it is is the best tool to help the country. They are those who voted for a new policy, for the party to return to the people.”

The PN, Dr Delia said, had to go through a soul searching exercise. It was now the time to decide if it was to be a party of the people or a party of the few.

“I have to be loyal to what I was asked to do. This is not the seat of power, this is not power. The easiest thing when everything is against you is to leave. I feel that if I do so I would be betraying those who believe the party should once again be theirs.”

He said that in the past two years he had tried to build bridges but for this to be done there had to be goodwill for both sides.

“My interest is that of the country. In spite of what is happening in the country we are failing to unite in the fight for democracy...

“Our attitude has to change... The real question is what we want to give politics. I am convinced that we should not take the clock back to where we where, we have to make the change, in full, truly and fully.”

He invited all the Maltese who believed the PN should strengthen for the sake of the country to work within the party without setting any conditions. The people’s will, he said, did not change with one survey.

“If we really want unity, we have to truly give a service, there is space for everyone who wants to work for the party because they want to work for the country,” Dr Delia said.