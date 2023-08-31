The Attorney General has dropped the attempted murder charge against a man who fled into Miżieb woodland during a chase and shootout with the police in December 2021.

The change of heart happened when the Attorney General filed a note in the criminal courts detailing the articles at law with which Aidan Bartolo was being charged.

This means that Bartolo will not face a trial by jury and the maximum prison sentence dropped from up to 40 years to a maximum of nine years in jail.

Shortly after his arrest, Bartolo had been charged with the attempted murder of police officers who he had tried to flee as well as charges of attempted grievous bodily injury, injuring the officers, driving in a reckless manner, disobeying police orders and being a relapser, among others.

He is pleading not guilty to all charges and is currently out on bail.

The 26-year-old, believed to be involved in drug crimes, was arrested on December 3, 2021, following an intensive search by police and the army.

Drug Squad officers had been following the suspect when the chase began.

As he realised he was being followed, Bartolo sped away with his car. When he reached the roundabout near the Mellieħa football ground, the suspect drove at police cars and the officers opened fire in an attempt to stop him.

After an intensive search, Bartolo was found hiding in the grass and trees in Miżieb.

From the outset, his defence team argued that their client never had any intention to injure anybody. Bartolo was injured with police gunfire and had to be operated upon.

In an application signed by AG lawyers Darlene Grima and Anthony Vella, the prosecution asked the Magistrate’s Court to proceed with hearing and deciding the case following the conclusion of the compilation of evidence.

Bartolo is being represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri.