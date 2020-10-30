The Aħrax woodland in Mellieħa has once again been subject to litter and dumping, after garbage bags and other waste were seen strewn all over the rural landscape.

Mellieħa residents photographed several garbage bags brimming with waste, as well as dumped carpets, children’s discarded toys and car batteries in the area on Friday.

We’re wasting money on cleaning up these areas instead of investing in a proper management system,” Mellieħa councillor Gabriel Micallef said.

“Money which could help us plant more trees or protect woods that are in need of help. We need to reassess our approach.”

In August, bulky waste had been found at the site just three weeks after volunteers led an extensive clean up.

A clean up was last held in the area after environmental activists held a sit down protest to oppose the government’s decision to hand off management of the Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands to hunters.

Mellieħa residents and councillors have long clamoured for the introduction of environmental rangers that would oversee enforcement in the woodlands and curb crime as well as litter issues in the area.

However in a controversial and heavily derided move, the government chose to sign an agreement handing off management of the two sites to the Hunter’s Federation.

The decision was met with an immediate outcry and a ceremony planned for October 11 was rushed and signed in secret two days before it was originally supposed to take place.

Six NGOs - Birdlife Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Din L-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth (Malta), Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar and The Ramblers' Association - on Firday announced they would be taking legal action against the Lands Authority for the "underhanded manner" in which the deed to the land was granted.

A sit down protest organised by environmental coalition Spazji Miftuħa is being held in Castille square on Saturday at 10am in protest against the deal.