Aidan Cassar has decided to withdraw legal action seeking to reverse a decision to disqualify him from the Malta Eurovision Contest.

Cassar was expelled from the contest last week by organisers PBS, who said the singer had repeatedly ignored warnings about unauthorised social media posts.

They did not specify the social media posts in question.

Contest rules state the following: "The publication of any social media post, promotion material, interviews or media presence/exposure from the announcement of the quarter-finalists onwards is strictly prohibited. Any breach of this clause will lead to automatic disqualification."

The singer's social media profiles featured a number of posts promoting his entry into this year's festival.

Aidan, one of the most popular singers in Malta, entered this year's festival with his song Reġina, a song in Maltese, English and Spanish.

The entry was considered among the favourite songs to represent Malta at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Liverpool, UK.

He initially indicated that he was willing to take the matter to court, and sent organisers a letter through his lawyers, saying he was being singled out for punishment and threatening to take further legal steps if the disqualification was not reversed.

PBS, however, insisted the decision was final.

On Monday evening, Cassar told fans on social media that he would not be pursuing the matter any further.

“To proceed legally would mean I would have to cancel a festival that I love dearly,” he wrote, alluding to the impact a court case against PBS would most likely have had.

“This was definitely never my intention, especially out of respect for my fellow singers who worked very hard, as I did, to give a great performance on stage,” he said, adding that he also did not want to cancel the show for Eurovision fans.

Had Cassar opted to take the matter to court, the next legal step would most likely have been filing a request for an injunction – effectively halting the show until the matter was decided in court.